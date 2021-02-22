Government Maplewood

Maplewood Begins 2021 Budget Process With ‘Starting Point’ at 8% Tax Levy Increase

By Mary Barr Mann access_timeFeb-22-2021

Maplewood officials are facing difficult choices as they begin their 2021 budget process, with a “starting point” budget that would represent an approximately 8% increase in the municipal tax levy.

Municipal taxes represent about 23-25% of your local tax bill, with the school district levy representing about 58-60% and Essex County . . .

