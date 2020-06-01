Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 1 — With New Location, Safety Rules

From Maplewood Township:
Reminder we are back for the 2020 season starting today and every Monday from 2-7 p.m. We will have staff on site to guide you for a safe and enjoyable experience. We ask if at all possible you shop alone as we are limited to 25 shoppers at a time, and please make sure to use the crosswalks when entering and exiting the market!
We will be re-locating the market to the Yale Corner Lot! Please stay up to date on here or on our facebook for restrictions and operational changes related to COVID-19.
Our vendors offer: ((Optionally)) IF you want to purchase items online for pick up you can follow the links below, but online orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior.
- Pickles and Olives Online Store
- Breads
- Pastries and Preserves
- Cheese
- Prepared Foods
- “On the Go” gluten-free meals
- Nuts and dried fruit
