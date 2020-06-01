Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 1 — With New Location, Safety Rules

From Maplewood Township:

Reminder we are back for the 2020 season starting today and every Monday from 2-7 p.m. We will have staff on site to guide you for a safe and enjoyable experience. We ask if at all possible you shop alone as we are limited to 25 shoppers at a time, and please make sure to use the crosswalks when entering and exiting the market!

The Farmer’s Market returns on June 1, 2020.

We will be re-locating the market to the Yale Corner Lot! Please stay up to date on here or on our facebook for restrictions and operational changes related to COVID-19.

Our vendors offer: ((Optionally)) IF you want to purchase items online for pick up you can follow the links below, but online orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior.

Jersey Fresh fruits and Vegetables (Online Store: https://www. stonyhillfarmsestore.com/ Get your order in by 3p.m. Saturday for Pick up on Monday & https://www.alstedefarms. com/farm-store/)

stonyhillfarmsestore.com/ Get your order in by 3p.m. Saturday for Pick up on Monday & https://www.alstedefarms. com/farm-store/) Pickles and Olives Online Store

Breads

Pastries and Preserves

Cheese

Prepared Foods

“On the Go” gluten-free meals

Nuts and dried fruit

Make sure to like us on Facebook to learn more about our vendors and other special events. https://www.facebook. com/maplewoodfarmersmarket/