Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 1 — With New Location, Safety Rules

By access_timeJun-01-2020

From Maplewood Township:

Reminder we are back for the 2020 season starting today and every Monday from 2-7 p.m. We will have staff on site to guide you for a safe and enjoyable experience. We ask if at all possible you shop alone as we are limited to 25 shoppers at a time, and please make sure to use the crosswalks when entering and exiting the market!

Farmers Market Relocated

We will be re-locating the market to the Yale Corner Lot! Please stay up to date on here or on our facebook for restrictions and operational changes related to COVID-19.

COVID Operational Changes

Our vendors offer: ((Optionally)) IF you want to purchase items online for pick up you can follow the links below, but online orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior.

Make sure to like us on Facebook to learn more about our vendors and other special events. https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodfarmersmarket/

 

