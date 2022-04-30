Maplewood Library Has iPads Available for Loan for Telehealth & Medical Needs

MAPLEWOOD –The ongoing pandemic has put a spotlight on inequities in the healthcare system, especially among the most marginalized members of the community, including immigrants, the elderly, and people from lower incomes who lack access to medical care, technology, and health information. They are confronted with barriers to health equity, such as language, reading level, cost and irregular working hours. Maplewood Library is playing a role in leveling the playing field through NJHealthConnect@Your Library.

NJHealthConnect@Your Library provides iPads that are preloaded with apps and links to telemedicine sites for doctor appointments, multilingual health information, low literacy health resources, mental health support for adults and teens, COVID updates, and crisis hotlines in New Jersey. While not free, telemedicine is more affordable, portable, and convenient for people with or without medical insurance to connect with a doctor. It allows people, especially those most vulnerable, to obtain an early-stage diagnosis, prevent illness, seek early treatment intervention, and obtain and renew medications.

The iPads are available at the Library’s Adult Services location at 129 Boyden Ave. They may be borrowed by patrons with a valid Maplewood, BCCLS or ReBL library card. To reserve an iPad, contact the library at 973-762-1688 or library@maplewoodlibrary.org.

The program is administered through the New Jersey State Library, an affiliate of Thomas Edison State University, and is supported by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Additional information about this state program can be found online at www.njstatelib.org/njhealthconnect.