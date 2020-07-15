Maplewood Library Main and Hilton Branch Prepare for Reopening

From the Maplewood Library:

Maplewood Library is preparing to reopen next week with modified hours and at reduced capacity. Precautions will be in place for the safety of you, your family, and our staff.

Although subject to change, planned opening dates are for Hilton Branch: Monday July 20 and for Main Library: Tuesday, July 21. Both buildings will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Details are being finalized, so please check next Sunday’s newsletter for everything you’ll need to know! Find the newsletter on the library website.