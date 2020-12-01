Maplewood Library Transitions to Doorside Pickup Only Beginning Dec. 5

From the Maplewood Library:

For the health and safety of the library staff and general public, the Main Library and Hilton Branch will transition to doorside service beginning Saturday December 5th, and continuing until at least January 4.

During this time the library will continue to provide book bundles for families, reference services, virtual programming, and wireless printing.

See below for hours. Maplewood resident library cardholders may place holds through the online catalog or by calling 973-762-1622 ext. 5002.

Please don’t come for your holds until you’ve been notified that they’re available for pickup. We will hold your items for 4 business days.

Notary service will be available at Main Library by appointment. Call 973-762-1622 ext. 5022 in advance.

DOORSIDE PICKUP HOURS

Masks are required for curbside pickup.

MAIN LIBRARY: 973-762-1622

Mon-Thu 10-6 / Fri 10-5 / Sat 10-1

HILTON BRANCH: 973-762-1688 Mon-Thu 10-6 / Sat 10-1

RETURNING MATERIALS?

Place ALL items in the book drop at Main Library or Hilton Branch, to be quarantined for 7 days. Your account will be credited to the date you dropped the materials off.