Maplewood Needs Crossing Guards—Here’s How to Apply

For the second time this school year, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul is making a plea for local residents to consider working as crossing guards. The township has struggled to fill positions, a situation that has plagued services and businesses seeking front-line workers throughout the pandemic. DeVaul and Maplewood township committee members first made a public call for applicants last September.
From the Maplewood Police Department:
PART-TIME JOB OPPORTUNITY: Township of Maplewood – Police Department, School Crossing Guards
The Township of Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as School Crossing Guards. The minimum requirements are:
- U.S. Citizen
- Age 18 and older
- Valid New Jersey Driver License
- Pass a criminal background investigation and physical
- Exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality
- School Crossing Guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.
- School Crossing Guards must be capable of standing, walking, and holding a stop sign in their hands for up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.
All School Crossing Guards will be trained to perform the following duties:
- Cross Children Safely
- Evaluate traffic patterns
- Report Hazardous conditions
- Pay rate is $17.20/hour – no benefits
- Crossing Guards work a minimum of 3 hours per school day (hours vary)
All interested parties should pick-up an employment application at the Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or www.maplewoodpd.org. The Township of Maplewood is an equal opportunity employer.