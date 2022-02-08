MaplewoodPolice and FireSchools / Kids

Maplewood Needs Crossing Guards—Here’s How to Apply

by The Village Green
The Village Green
For the second time this school year, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul is making a plea for local residents to consider working as crossing guards. The township has struggled to fill positions, a situation that has plagued services and businesses seeking front-line workers throughout the pandemic. DeVaul and Maplewood township committee members first made a public call for applicants last September.

From the Maplewood Police Department: 

PART-TIME JOB OPPORTUNITY: Township of Maplewood – Police Department, School Crossing Guards

The Township of Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as School Crossing Guards. The minimum requirements are:

  • U.S. Citizen
  • Age 18 and older
  • Valid New Jersey Driver License
  • Pass a criminal background investigation and physical
  • Exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality
  • School Crossing Guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather  conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.
  • School Crossing Guards must be capable of standing, walking, and holding a stop sign in their  hands for up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.

All School Crossing Guards will be trained to perform the following duties:

  • Cross Children Safely
  • Evaluate traffic patterns
  • Report Hazardous conditions
  • Pay rate is $17.20/hour – no benefits
  • Crossing Guards work a minimum of 3 hours per school day (hours vary)

All interested parties should pick-up an employment application at the Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or www.maplewoodpd.org. The Township of Maplewood is an equal opportunity employer.

