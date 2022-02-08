Maplewood Needs Crossing Guards—Here’s How to Apply

For the second time this school year, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul is making a plea for local residents to consider working as crossing guards. The township has struggled to fill positions, a situation that has plagued services and businesses seeking front-line workers throughout the pandemic. DeVaul and Maplewood township committee members first made a public call for applicants last September.

From the Maplewood Police Department:

PART-TIME JOB OPPORTUNITY: Township of Maplewood – Police Department, School Crossing Guards

The Township of Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as School Crossing Guards. The minimum requirements are:

U.S. Citizen

Age 18 and older

Valid New Jersey Driver License

Pass a criminal background investigation and physical

Exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality

School Crossing Guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.

School Crossing Guards must be capable of standing, walking, and holding a stop sign in their hands for up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.

All School Crossing Guards will be trained to perform the following duties:

Cross Children Safely

Evaluate traffic patterns

Report Hazardous conditions

Pay rate is $17.20/hour – no benefits

Crossing Guards work a minimum of 3 hours per school day (hours vary)

All interested parties should pick-up an employment application at the Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or www.maplewoodpd.org. The Township of Maplewood is an equal opportunity employer.