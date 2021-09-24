How to Help: Crossing Guards Needed in Maplewood!

“Please become a crossing guard!”

That was the plea of Township Committeeman Greg Lembrich at the September 21 Township Committee, as he noted a current shortage of crossing guards in Maplewood.

It’s a problem across the board for frontline worker jobs in the towns and across the country, with jobs from day care workers to bus drivers in need of applicants.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul echoed Lembrich’s plea with an email to media on September 24 asking, “Please see attached and post somewhere if possible.”

Lembrich, for his part, touted the short hours, fast commute and ability to do something good for the local community. Apply at https://maplewoodpd.org/. More details below.

PART-TIME JOB OPPORTUNITY

Township of Maplewood – Police Department

School Crossing Guards●

The Township of Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as School Crossing Guards. The minimum requirements are:

U.S. Citizen

Age 18 and older

Valid New Jersey Driver License

Pass a criminal background investigation and physical

Exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality

School Crossing Guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis. • School Crossing Guards must be capable of standing, walking, and holding a stop sign in their hands for up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis.

All School Crossing Guards will be trained to perform the following duties:

Cross Children Safely

Evaluate traffic patterns

Report Hazardous conditions

Pay rate is $16.80/hour – no benefits

Crossing Guards work a minimum of 3 hours per school day (hours vary)

All interested parties should pick-up an employment application at the Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or www.maplewoodpd.org. The Township of Maplewood is an equal opportunity employer.