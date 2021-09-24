MaplewoodPolice and FireSchools / Kids

How to Help: Crossing Guards Needed in Maplewood!

by Mary Barr Mann
by Mary Barr Mann
“Please become a crossing guard!”

That was the plea of Township Committeeman Greg Lembrich at the September 21 Township Committee, as he noted a current shortage of crossing guards in Maplewood.

It’s a problem across the board for frontline worker jobs in the towns and across the country, with jobs from day care workers to bus drivers in need of applicants.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul echoed Lembrich’s plea with an email to media on September 24 asking, “Please see attached and post somewhere if possible.”

Lembrich, for his part, touted the short hours, fast commute and ability to do something good for the local community. Apply at https://maplewoodpd.org/. More details below.

Crossing guard STOP sign outside The Bread Stand. September 24, 2021.

PART-TIME JOB OPPORTUNITY 

Township of Maplewood – Police Department 

  • School Crossing Guards● 

The Township of Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to fill part-time positions as  School Crossing Guards. The minimum requirements are: 

  • U.S. Citizen 
  • Age 18 and older 
  • Valid New Jersey Driver License 
  • Pass a criminal background investigation and physical 
  • Exhibit reasonable, consistent, predictable attendance and punctuality 
  • School Crossing Guards are required to perform their duties outside, in inclement weather  conditions, and remain alert for periods of up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis. School Crossing Guards must be capable of standing, walking, and holding a stop sign in their  hands for up to 1 ½ hours on a consistent basis. 

All School Crossing Guards will be trained to perform the following duties: 

  • Cross Children Safely 
  • Evaluate traffic patterns 
  • Report Hazardous conditions 
  • Pay rate is $16.80/hour – no benefits 
  • Crossing Guards work a minimum of 3 hours per school day (hours vary) 

All interested parties should pick-up an employment application at the Maplewood Police  Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or  www.maplewoodpd.org. The Township of Maplewood is an equal opportunity employer.

 

