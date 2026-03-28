Maplewood Police Blotter: Simple Assault at CHS; Residential Burglary; Vehicle Theft

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter

03/27/2026 Simple Assault: On Friday, March 27, a report was generated for a past simple assault that occurred at Columbia High School. The victim reported that she was physically assaulted by two current CHS students while exiting her 8th period class. During the altercation the victim was struck in the face several times. After investigation and review of available video footage of the incident, an 18-yearr-old female of Maplewood and a 17-year-old old female of South Orange were charged with simple assault by summons. There was no police custody at this time.

03/27/2026 Residential Burglary: MPD patrols responded to a residence on Springfield Ave on a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported that he observed a male in his daughter’s bedroom attempting to remove a TV from the wall. The caller further reported that the male was last scene going down a fire escape and onto Springfield Ave. The caller was able to provide patrols with a physical description of the male. While canvassing the area, patrols located the male subject and placed him under arrest. The 30-year-old Maplewood man was subsequently charged with burglary and theft and transported to Essex County Jail.

03/26/2026 Theft of Package: At approximately 2:05 p.m, patrols responded to a residence on Valley Street on a report of a package theft. The caller reported that when she arrived at her residence, she noticed that a package she had left for pickup had been rummaged through and an article of clothing had been stolen. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau

03/26/2026 Motor Vehicle Theft: At approximately 8:01 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence on Berkley Street on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The caller reported that he last observed his vehicle when he parked it on Berkley St at approximately 2 a.m. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

03/21/2026 Shoplifting: MPD patrols responded to the Dollar Tree on a report of a shoplifting in progress. The caller reported that she observed a male walking aisle to aisle and placing items in his red backpack. The male then exited the store without payment. While canvassing the area patrols observed a male subject matching the description provided by the caller. The male subject, a 30-year-old Maplewood man was placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing. He was later charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a summons and released.

03/20/2026 Warrant Arrest: At approximately 12:50 p.m., while in the area of Maplewood Avenue, MPD patrols observed a motor vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street. At this time patrols conducted a motor vehicle stop of the actor’s vehicle. Through on-scene investigation it was discovered that he had several active warrants out of Union Township. At this time the driver, 57yr old Conrad North of Newark NJ was placed under arrest and transported to Union Township on the strength of the active warrants. North was also issued traffic summons for driving wrong way down a one-way street, unlicensed driver and driving while suspended.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with Autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.