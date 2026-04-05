Maplewood Police Blotter: Trespassing in Village; Damage to a Vehicle

From Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter

03/30/2026 Trespassing: At approximately 12:40 p.m., MPD patrols responded to a Baker Street address on a report of trespassing. Video footage depicted multiple juveniles gain entry into the building and then onto the roof top lounge. The caller reported property damage at this time. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood PD Detective Bureau.

03/30/2026 Mal Damage to Motor Vehicle: Approximately 8 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a Tiffany Place address on a report of mal damage to a motor vehicle. The caller reported that sometime during the overnight hours her vehicle was damaged. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood PD Detective Bureau.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police Department program information:

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. Through the program, drivers with autism are issued a distinct blue envelope to store essential information and driving documents so that they are able to provide them to an Officer during an encounter. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE home security surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, fill out the home security survey request form on the Police Department website.