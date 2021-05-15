MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Department to Host Bike Rodeo May 22

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Join us Saturday May 22nd for the annual MPD Bike Rodeo.

Please visit www.maplewoodpd.org/events to sign up!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Considers Employing ‘Committee of the...

Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Crafting For a...

Maplewood Approves Three-Story Development with Ground Floor Pub...

Maplewood Saw Nearly $2M Revenue Loss from Pandemic,...

CHS Prom & Graduation Shop LAST CHANCE Friday,...

Board of Ed Gets Ethics Guidance: Malespina Precluded...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE