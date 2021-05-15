MaplewoodPolice and Fire Maplewood Police Department to Host Bike Rodeo May 22 by The Village Green May 15, 2021 written by The Village Green May 15, 2021 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail From the Maplewood Police Department: Join us Saturday May 22nd for the annual MPD Bike Rodeo. Please visit www.maplewoodpd.org/events to sign up! Bike RodeoMaplewood Police DepartmentMay 22 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Related Articles South Orange-Maplewood BOE Considers Employing ‘Committee of the... May 14, 2021 Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Crafting For a... May 14, 2021 Maplewood Approves Three-Story Development with Ground Floor Pub... May 12, 2021 Maplewood Saw Nearly $2M Revenue Loss from Pandemic,... May 12, 2021 CHS Prom & Graduation Shop LAST CHANCE Friday,... May 12, 2021 Board of Ed Gets Ethics Guidance: Malespina Precluded... May 12, 2021