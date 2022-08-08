Maplewood Police: Victim Struck in Head With Butt of Handgun in Attempted Robbery Aug 5

Maplewood police are investigating an attempted mid-afternoon robbery on the sidewalk of Jacoby Street between Brown Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday, August 5.

The 18-year-old victim was struck in the head with the butt of a handgun, according to police. He was treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul on August 5, 2022:

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, an attempted robbery occurred in the area of 83 to 89 Jacoby Street. Detectives are on scene investigating. Three suspects are involved (1 Hispanic, 2 black males). The suspects fled on foot towards Irvington. It is unknown if they were in a vehicle at this time. The adult victim (18 year old) was assaulted (struck) in the head with the butt of a handgun. EMS is on scene for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers continue to search the area for the suspects. Victim reported to be uncooperative at this time.

Updates to follow as the investigation develops.

Village Green has reached out to the MPD to follow up and will update the story with any additional information we obtain.