Maplewood Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Including a 4-Year-Old

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division has been notified of 8 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases bringing our case total to 20 in Maplewood. The new cases range from 4 to 59 years of age. The NJ Department of Health has reported 4,402 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 519 in Essex County.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

The Public Health Division is working hard to investigate and obtain the recent contact history for all cases, which includes contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed, and coordinating with other local health departments and health care providers.

If you are feeling sick with cough and fever, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120. Also, visit our township’s dedicated COVID-19 website at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19 for information such as the new Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site which will open tomorrow, Thursday March 26th. To attend the county testing site you need to register on the website: www.EssexCOVID.org

For more information, you can also call 2-1-1 or the state coronavirus hotline, (800)222-1222.

Mayor Frank McGehee