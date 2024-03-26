Maplewood Says ‘Not So Fast’ to Fast-Tracked Changes to Open Public Records Act

A New Jersey bill being “fast-tracked” through the state legislature would “gut” access to public records, according to freedom of information advocates — and the Maplewood Township Committee.

“I know we have had difficult experiences with OPRA,” said Township Committee Member Vic De Luca at the March 19 TC meeting, referring to the Open Public Records Act. “But a lot of our allies out there in the labor community and the advocacy community, civil rights community, housing community, they’re very concerned about the thrust here,” added De Luca.

De Luca said that the “thrust” of the new bill was not transparency.

“It is to close the system, to shift fees, shift responsibility, make it more difficult,” said De Luca. “There’s some questions about interpretation, who’s included in what gets defined as commercial use. So I think everybody agrees that there can be some changes because this … statute that hasn’t kept up with modern times.”

Lawmakers have argued that OPRA needs changes to address abuse by commercial requestors, such as real estate companies, which are using OPRA to obtain information to further their business interests. However, journalists such as Terrence McDonald of New Jersey Monitor, have reported that the bill, sponsored by Sen. Paul Sarlo, “doesn’t stop at adding hurdles for commercial requestors … It would give the state and local governments more leeway to deny more requests from the public, which means less transparency in a state that needs more.” Watch David Cruz of New Jersey Spotlight discuss the impacts of the proposed changes with an advocate of open public records access here. The bill has been supported the NJ League of Municipalities.

Meanwhile in Maplewood, De Luca asked that the Maplewood TC draft and pass a resolution asking that its NJ legislative representatives in the 28th district — Assemblywomen Cleo Tucker and Garnet Hall and Senator Renee Burgess — “not vote for this until they’ve had the opportunity to really explore some amendments with the advocacy community and with us.”

“I think you said it really well,” said Committee Member Dean Dafis. “I do think that changes need to be made to the law because there is a lot of abuse right now, but what has been proposed has gone way too far in the opposite direction. I think the effort in the assembly is dead, but the Senate is considering their version of this exactly as it is. So we should get this resolution out as soon as we can if we’re so inclined.”