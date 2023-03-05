Maplewood TC Meetings Return In-Person — for First Time Since 2020 — Tuesday March 7

From Maplewood NJ:

On Tuesday, March 7, the Maplewood Township Committee will meet in-person at Town Hall (574 Valley Street) for the first time since 2020 with a night full of celebration, including a SOMA Celebrates Women flag raising and the launch of the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

The Women’s History Month flag raising begins at 7:00 pm, followed by the annual Wear White for Women photo.

At 7:30 pm, The Township Committee meeting commences indoors with the Women’s History Month Proclamation, read by some of Maplewood and South Orange’s female elected officials from past and present. Maplewood Girl Scout Troop 20251 will also be honored for their work to promote the Two Towns’ new recycling program. The evening’s celebrations continue during the Board of Health meeting, when Mayor Dafis will launch Maplewood’s first-ever Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

Viewers unable to attend the Township Committee meeting in-person may view the meeting by watching the livestream on the Township’s YouTube channel. Remote attendees can submit public comment by emailing askthetc@maplewoodnj.gov at any time; messages will be read on the record during the public comment portion of the meeting.