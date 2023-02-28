BusinessGovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Theater Might Live Again — in ‘Limited’ Form — as Town Approves Redevelopment Study

by Carolyn Parisi

Brandon Collier, a local resident currently developing 7 West Parker, a 46-unit apartment building at the site of the former Gleason’s Cleaners, is in “…very early in discussions over the concept for the redevelopment” with the property owner.

written by Carolyn Parisi
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood BOE to Vote on Revised Busing...

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Maplewood & South Orange Stand With...

Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Session for Potential...

Proposed Updates to South Orange-Maplewood School Security Policies...

Gifford Responds to Questions Regarding Proposed School Security...

Many South Orange-Maplewood Students Still Need Academic Support...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE