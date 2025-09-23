Maplewood Village Alliance Celebrates Three Ribbon Cuttings in Maplewood Village

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) welcomes two new merchants, Shisa Tattoo Studio and The Spinning Hand, and celebrates the re-opening of long-time merchant In Tune Maplewood at its new location. The MVA marked the occasion with three ribbon cutting ceremonies in the Village.

The Maplewood Village Alliance is proud to celebrate these openings and re-openings, which highlight the creativity and diversity of our business community. They encourage residents and visitors alike to shop local, dine local, and support the merchants who make Maplewood Village such a vibrant destination.

In Tune Maplewood

In Tune has been part of the Village for more than a decade. Business owner John Brophy recently moved the business to a new location at 165 Maplewood Ave, offering more space and a central spot in town. John shared, “Maplewood Village is the heart of a great community and a wonderful place for our students to learn how to make music! I love Maplewood because it is a community of hardworking parents paying it forward by enabling their kids to thrive in the best town around!”

In Tune offers fun music lessons for all ages and levels, focusing on learning through the songs students love. Their mission is to inspire students to achieve their musical goals and to keep music a valuable part of life. They also strive to be a welcoming place where kids and adults alike can build confidence, perseverance, and motivation through music.

The Spinning Hand

The Spinning Hand opened in 2021 and recently relocated to the theater building at 155 Maplewood Ave (upstairs). Owner Kari Capone shared why Maplewood Village felt right, “I have shopped and dined in Maplewood for 20 years, and it’s also my hometown. There was actually a yarn shop above the Maplewood Theater in the 2000s, Sticks & Stitches, so this really feels like a homecoming in more ways than one.”

The Spinning Hand is passionate about how knitting can transform lives. Their natural-fiber yarn kits are designed for both beginners and professional designers, and Kari and her team support enthusiasts at every stage. Kari added, “Maplewood is a community of artists and dreamers. There aren’t many towns where you can pick up Pokémon cards at the comic book shop and then stop by my yarn store to crochet your favorite characters.” She loves how Maplewood fosters independent businesses across town, creating what she calls “a garden of delights.”

Shisa Tattoo Studio

Shisa Tattoo Studio recently opened upstairs in the theater building at 155 Maplewood Ave. Owner Dave Lopez is the artist behind the ink, while his wife Cheri manages the studio and marketing. Tattooing has been in Dave’s family since 1973, and he has owned and operated Ron & Dave’s Tattoo in Staten Island for 28 years. That deep history in NYC’s tattoo culture is something the Lopez family is proud to bring to Maplewood. Dave specializes in traditional Japanese tattooing, which he studied and practiced in Japan, but he also works in other styles. “It’s about honoring tradition while creating tattoos that fit each client’s vision,” he explains.

Before moving to the area, the Lopez family often visited Maplewood and quickly fell in love. On their first visit, they bought a “Maplewood” magnet as a reminder that one day they would call the town home. In 2020, they made the move. Dave said, “The kindness of the people, the family-friendly atmosphere, and the way the community comes together made it feel like the perfect place.” Opening Shisa Tattoo Studio now feels like a full-circle moment. Cheri, who has worked locally as both a baker and DJ, already felt connected to the town. The Lopez family loves that Maplewood combines the warmth of a small town with the energy of a creative hub: “It is welcoming, diverse, and full of life, from family activities to street fairs and live music. The sense of community here is special, and we are excited to become part of it not just as business owners but as neighbors raising our daughter here.”