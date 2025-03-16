Maplewood Village Alliance Welcomes Business New Earth Pet Services to the Village

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance welcomed business New Earth Pet Services to the Village with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday March 14th.

New Earth Pet Services offers a variety of pet care services including grooming, bathing, reiki, heat therapy, hydromassage and aromatherapy. They also offer dog boarding, walking, and play services, and even pet supplies and essentials, all for a truly pampered pet.

The newly renovated space prioritizes the comfort, safety and cleanliness for each pet. Business owners Gustavo Casas and Mayara Weber are a husband and wife duo, local residents, and long-time pet groomers. Their team of highly qualified professionals ensures that each service is delivered with love and respect, prioritizing the comfort and well-being of their animal customers. Gustavo adds that his guarantee and goal with each pet is to “provide a fun, safe and nurturing space.”

Mayara shares that she and her husband are truly committed to the community, offering a safe haven for local resident pets. She adds “we live in Maplewood and we really appreciate the values of this community. The unity and the dedication to social projects in our town fosters growth and progress, and we are proud to be part of this”.

New Earth Pet Services is located at 155 Maplewood Ave and can be reached at (973) 327- 2024. For more information on the business and the services they offer, please visit here.