Maplewood’s Libraries Open for Cooling Locations

From Maplewood Township:

In anticipation of the heat wave this week, cooling locations will be at the Maplewood Library’s Main Building at 51 Baker Street and the Hilton Branch at 1688 Springfield Avenue. Please note that a mask is required inside the library buildings.

Anyone needing a cooling location outside of library hours should call the Maplewood Police at (973) 762-1234.

The hours for both library locations are listed below:

Main Library

Building capacity: 50

Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm

Friday 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday 2 pm – 5 pm

Hilton Branch

Building capacity: 24

Monday – Thursday 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday, 10 am – 1 pm