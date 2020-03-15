McGehee: Social Distancing Means NO Visitors, Playdates, Hangouts, Restaurants, Gyms, Shopping Centers

On Sunday, March 15, Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee issued a public health update that signaled more drastic measures to come. In part, McGehee stated: “Social distancing means NO visitors, playdates, or hangouts and remaining out of public spaces (restaurants, gyms, shopping centers) where close contact with others may occur and avoiding public transportation. Maintain 6 feet from others to avoid potential respiratory droplet spread to others at all times.”
Read the full alert here:
An Update From Mayor McGehee and The Public Health Division
- For person-to-person, spread is thought to occur mainly through respiratory droplets.
- For surface-to-person, touching a contaminated surface and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes may contribute to the spread.
- As with most respiratory viruses, people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).
- People over 60 years of age
- People with underlying health conditions (i.e. heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes)
- People with weakened immune systems
- People who are pregnant
To control the spread of coronavirus, we are advising the following:
If you have been in close contact* with a suspected or positive case of COVID-19:
- Stay at home and self monitor for fourteen (14) days.
- While you are self monitoring for the 14 day period, you may not have any symptoms, but it is important to take your temperature two times a day.
- If your symptoms worsen (you develop a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or an urgent care center and ask if they have a coronavirus test kit before you go and be prepared to provide travel and exposure history and symptoms.
PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
This is the guidance from the CDC and NJ DOH to control the spread of disease.
* Close contact is less than six (6) feet of distance for ten or more minutes, or household contact.
WHAT IS SOCIAL DISTANCING?
Social distancing is a public health measure taken to help slow down the spread of a contagious disease by restricting when and where people can gather. These measures include limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings, and canceling events.
Social distancing means NO visitors, playdates, or hangouts and remaining out of public spaces (restaurants, gyms, shopping centers) where close contact with others may occur and avoiding public transportation.
- Maintain 6 feet from others to avoid potential respiratory droplet spread to others at all times.
- The Public Health Division will be in contact with you to provide you with further instruction.
- Monitor your temperature twice a day and take whatever medication you need to reduce or relieve your symptoms.
- If your symptoms worsen, contact your healthcare provider.
- Monitor the health and temperature of members in your household and practice social distancing with household contacts.
- Requires hospitalization
- Works in a high risk profession (i.e. a healthcare provider or an individual providing care/services to vulnerable populations who had close contact with a known case of coronavirus)
- Live in residential settings like a nursing home or long term care facility
- Are associated with outbreaks or clusters of coronavirus.