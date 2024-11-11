NJ Transit Commuters: Schedule Changes, PATH Hoboken Station Closure

From Maplewood Township:

Trains to NY Penn

Please be advised that there have been some changes to the train schedule from Maplewood to NY Penn Station. The current 7:01 AM express will be 4 minutes earlier at 6:57 AM, and also arrive 4 minutes earlier at 7:28. There is also a new Midtown Direct stop at 6:42 AM, arriving at NY Penn Station at 7:19 AM.

PATH Hoboken Station

PATH will be closing their Hoboken Station in winter 2025 for maintenance from 11:59 p.m. on January 30, 2025 until 5:00 a.m. on February 25, 2025. During this time, PATH will be completing significant track and station upgrades. Additional details on can be found here: Hoboken Station Closure