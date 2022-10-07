Springfield Avenue Partnership to Host the SAM Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser on Wed. October 12th

From The Springfield Avenue Partnership:

On Wednesday October 12, The Springfield Avenue Partnership will host its fourth annual Craft Beer Tasting fundraising event at the Wine Barrel, located at 1886 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $30 online and for $35 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at the Wine Barrel through October 11 for $30, cash only, and no service fee. The event is open to everyone ages 21 and over.

Several local and craft breweries will sample their beer including Bonesaw Brewing Company, Kane Brewing, SOMA Brewing Company, Cape May Brewery , Other Half Brewing, Bells Brewery, von Trapp Brewery, Icarus Brewing, Brix City Brewing, and New Belgium Brewing .

Additionally, attendees can purchase food from Springfield Avenue restaurants including N & K Prime Marketplace, Maplewood Wheelhouse, Sandwicheria, and Three Daughters Baking.

The funds raised from previous events have funded four murals along Springfield Avenue. Proceeds from this year’s Craft Beer Tasting will go toward Springfield Avenue beautification, which works to bring art and visual interest to the neighborhood. Future projects could include new banners, creative crosswalks, additional murals, or street art.

Visitors can view Springfield Avenue’s current murals by taking a video tour or downloading a map.

The 2022 Craft Beer Tasting is sponsored by Adamson Ramsey Homes. Additional contribution provided by Lotus Petals Floral Designs

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/420771899077

More information: https://www.springfieldavenue.com/craft-beer-tasting

For more information on this event, please contact Lexi Hellerman, Events Manager of the Springfield Avenue Partnership at eventsmanager@springfieldavenue.com