Vote for Your Favorite Photo in Maplewood’s First Photo Contest; Voting Ends Nov. 30

By access_timeNov-16-2020

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture received over 100 entries on our first Photo Contest. After review DAC is pleased to announce the following 15 photos.  We invite the Maplewood community to enjoy these views of our town, and click on your favorites!

They’ll be up until November 30, at which point we’ll select the winner by popular vote!

Share on your pages, and promote these wonderful Maplewood artists!

  • Kristen Cavo
  • Claire Sinclair
  • Joy Yagid
  • Dayana Poulard
  • Tessa Elle Goldstein
  • Monika Lenard
  • Carl Patterson
  • Alexa Garrido
  • Yari Sousa
  • Lydia Lacey
  • Jay Pingree
  • Jamie Meier
  • Frank Lazare
  • Eric Lax
  • Kimming Chan

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded.

