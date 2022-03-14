NJ Transit: Modified Service Resumes on Morris & Essex Line Tuesday, March 15

The following is from the NJ Transit website:

UPDATE : Modified weekday service will resume on the entire Morris & Essex Line (M&E) on Tuesday, March 15. Gladstone Branch will operate on a modified schedule between Gladstone and Summit.

Beginning Tuesday, March 15 and continuing for the remainder of the week, the M&E and Gladstone Branch will operate on modified weekday schedules. The Gladstone Branch will operate between Gladstone and Summit only. Gladstone Branch customers can transfer at Summit for destinations east of Summit. NJ TRANSIT crews have successfully completed enough damage removal and repair in the Maplewood area to allow M&E and Gladstone Branch trains to resume operations at all stations. Last Monday’s strong winds took down a large tree in Maplewood, resulting in extensive damage to the overhead wires and the steel structure that supports the wires.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses. Enhanced Montclair-Boonton Line weekday schedule beginning Tuesday, March 15 is available HERE.

Service details beginning Tuesday, March 15:

Morris & Essex Line:

Morris & Essex Line trains will operate modified weekday service at all stations. Modified weekday schedule beginning Tuesday, March 15 is available HERE . Customers are encouraged to monitor njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest information.

. Customers are encouraged to monitor njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest information. Customer service ambassadors will be available at select rail stations to assist customers.

Gladstone Branch:

Service will operate on a modified schedule between Gladstone and Summit. Customers traveling east of Summit will transfer at Summit to M&E trains. Modified weekday schedule beginning Tuesday, March 15 is available HERE.

The following service details will remain in effect for the rest of the service day on Monday, March 14:

On Monday, March 14, the M&E will continue to operate limited service on a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken as follows:

Limited service will operate on a modified schedule from South Orange to both Penn Station New York and Hoboken. Modified schedule for Monday, March 14 is available HERE .

. Customer service ambassadors will be available at South Orange, Summit and Newark Broad Street Stations to assist customers.

Customers at stations between Hackettstown and Denville should use Montclair-Boonton Line trains and should consult the Montclair-Boonton timetables. Enhanced service will operate on the Montclair-Boonton Line. Enhanced Montclair-Boonton Line schedule through Monday, March 14 is available HERE .

. Gladstone Branch service remains suspended through Monday night.

Please allow for extra travel time.

We appreciate your patience during this temporary adjustment.

Customers are encouraged to monitor Travel Alerts & Advisories, sign up for My Transit Alerts, download the NJ TRANSIT app and follow the M&E Line account on Twitter (@NJTRANSIT_ME) for the latest service information.

For more information and language assistance, please call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at (973) 275-5555 between the hours of 8:30AM and 5PM daily.