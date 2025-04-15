Prolific Volunteer Named South Orange Villager of the Month for April

Hannah Zollman, who has volunteered in various capacities in South Orange for nearly a decade and launched the Co-Lab in Downton South Orange, was named Villager of the Month for April for her contributions to community building, volunteerism and local engagement.

The South Orange Village Council recognized Zollman at its meeting Monday, April 14, with a proclamation extolling her “perpetual volunteerism and community leadership,” which have “made South Orange a more connected and supportive placer all residents.”

The proclamation further states that Zollman has “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering community spirit through her active involvement as Chair of the Board of the Co-Lab, Treasurer of South Orange Downtown, a member of the Planning Board, and as a dedicated volunteer in numerous local initiatives.”

In reading the proclamation, Council Member Summer Jones said Zollman transformed The Co-Lab into “a thriving retail incubator and creative space that supports small businesses, entrepreneurs, and artists while strengthening the local economy.”

Further, Jones read from the proclamation that Zollman has extended her impact by helping people sell and swap items, providing career advice, and serving as one of the moderators of the Community Gifting Facebook group, “ensuring that generosity and mutual support remain cornerstones of our community.”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum said Zollman is “always firing on all cylinders” and what people may not know is that even outside of her volunteer work, Zollman is always there when community members need help.

“You’re like the sunshine of South Orange, you’re everywhere,” Collum said. “And Maplewood too. And it’s not lost upon us the hours and hours and hours of contributions you make. And if we were to try and pay for what Hannah does for our community, we would go broke very quickly.”

Zollman’s leadership and passion for strengthening South Orange Downtown and fostering a culture of support through her volunteer efforts have left a lasting imprint on South Orange Village and “inspire us all to strengthen our Village and actively foster a culture of giving, Jones read from the proclamation, and afterward added that Maplewood Township Committee Member Deborah Engle nominated Zollman for the honor.

Zollman thanked the council and her family and said that since moving to South Orange in 2016, the Village “has become the first place in my adult life that has truly felt like home, and that’s because of the people. We have the best neighbors,” Zollman said, adding that volunteering isn’t something she tries to “squeeze in.”

“It’s just part of how I live and move through the world,” she said. “I was raised to give back. And in South Orange, that belief found a place to grow — from helping to launch the CoLab, to serving on the planning board, to being on the board of South Orange downtown and volunteering with so many of our amazing local nonprofits, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some truly amazing people.”

To read an Q & A with Zollman or to nominate a resident for Villager of the Month, visit the Village website.