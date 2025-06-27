Board of Ed Reads ‘Big Beautiful’ LGBTQ+ Pride Month Resolution Into the Record

Declaring that it is “essential for all districts and all communities to stand up and show support” for LGBTQ+ students, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education passed a resolution at its June 24 meeting affirming the school district’s commitment to inclusion and recognizing June as Pride Month.

Maplewood Township Committee person Dean Dafis called into the meeting to express his “deep gratitude to the Board and the district for continuing to honor Pride again this year with your proclamation this evening.”

“These gestures serve to continue fostering an inclusive school climate and inclusive, welcoming community,” said Dafis. “I applaud you for continuing to lean into this, especially right now in the climate that we’re in — cultural and legal attacks against the LGBTQ community, especially against our trans youth.”

Dafis continued, “It would be easier to retract and shy away from Pride as some districts are doing, but you truly recognize the critical need to send a strong message to our LGBTQ students that they are seen, supported, and that they belong.”

Dafis noted that the resolution came “on the same night of your reporting the district’s progress in anti-bullying and on this day, the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision ending marriage discrimination” and legalizing LGBTQ marriage — “because love is love. Thank you very much.”

Later in the meeting, the Board of Education severed the resolution in order to vote on it separately and have Board 1st Vice President Will Meyer read an abridged version into the record.

“We’re very proud this month to have a resolution recognizing Pride Month,” said Meyer. “And we have a great resolution. It’s a big, beautiful resolution,” he added to laughter.

Following the reading of the resolution, there was sustained applause by those in the room.

The nine members of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education then unanimously voted to adopt the resolution. They are: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Will Meyer, Bimal Kapadia, Bill Gifford, ‘Regina Eckert, Nubia DuVall Wilson, Liz Callahan, Deirdre Brown, and Jeff Bennett.

“Thank you, Everyone,” said DuVall Wilson.

Read the full resolution here:

[SCHOOL DISTRICT OF SOUTH ORANGE AND MAPLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC BOARD MEETING JUNE 26, 2025 RESOLUTION 4827 FOR ACTION SUBJECT: RESOLUTION AFFIRMING THE SOUTH ORANGE & MAPLEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT’S COMMITMENT TO LGBTQ+ INCLUSION AND RECOGNIZING JUNE AS PRIDE MONTH – 2025

WHEREAS, Pride Month, celebrated in June, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a pivotal moment in the gay liberation movement. The uprising occurred after a police raid on the gay bar in Greenwich Village, Stonewall Inn, sparking six days of protests. The first Pride march was held on the one year anniversary, on June 28, 1970; and

WHEREAS, the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD) has a diverse Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community along with allies. The SOMSD District is committed to supporting dignity, equity, and visibility for all people in the community; and

WHEREAS, many students, family members, educators, and community members are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and they contribute greatly to the enrichment of our schools; and

WHEREAS, SOMSD reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating and sustaining safe, affirming, and equitable learning environments for all students and staff, in alignment with Board policy and New Jersey state law protecting individuals on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression; and

WHEREAS, although advancements have been made with respect to equitable treatment of LGBTQIA+ persons, they still face discrimination, especially the transgender community, thus making it essential for all districts and all communities to stand up and show support for all who are affected; and

WHEREAS, SOMSD re-affirms its commitment to upholding our values and championing our responsibility to protect and support all youth, by guaranteeing they have access to learning environments that are safe, welcoming, and free of any discrimination; and

WHEREAS, the SOMSD community re-affirms enforcing anti-discrimination policies that protect students and staff regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. We are committed to ensuring that LGBTQIA+ identities and histories are accurately and meaningfully reflected in our curriculum, school libraries, and classroom discussions, in accordance with the NJ LGBTQ+ Inclusive Curriculum Law; and

WHEREAS, the District will continue to support LGBTQIA+ students through student-led affinity groups, professional development for staff, and visible affirmations of support.

WHEREAS, we continue to work closely with our LGBTQIA+ community members on our shared goals of developing and implementing ongoing educational, equity, and visibility projects for our LGBTQIA+ students; and

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the South Orange-Maplewood School District does hereby declare and invite the members of our community to continue to celebrate Pride Month and reflect on ways we all can live and work together throughout the year with a commitment to mutual respect and understanding.