Bodies of Missing Seton Hall & Montclair State Students, Lost in Flood, Have Been Recovered

From Seton Hall University President Joseph Nyre:

Dear Members of the Seton Hall Community,

It is with tremendous sorrow I write to inform you that public officials just announced the recovery of the remains of Seton Hall student Nidhi Rana and her friend Ayush Rana [a student at Montclair State University]. Nidhi and Ayush were lost in the September 1 storm and floodwaters [in Passaic].

[According to northjersey.com, Nidhi, 18, and Ayush, 21, as close friends, whose families immigrated from the same town in India.]

Nidhi had only begun to write her Seton Hall story. And though she was new to our community, she was one of us. She was an involved member of our University community. In just a short time, she made a lasting impression on her classmates through her service in the Division of Volunteer Efforts (DOVE). We mourn the tragic loss of a life so young and promising —someone who loved her new home of Seton Hall and was loved by the University in return.

We place our hope in the words of Saint Paul that “love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” May we take some comfort knowing the love of Nidhi’s family and her Seton Hall family live on; may it inspire us to recommit ourselves to serving others through our daily actions.

Campus Ministry and DOVE will announce information regarding a Service of Remembrance and Hope at the appropriate time after consulting with Nidhi’s family.

Students are encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (973) 761-9500 for additional support. Campus Ministry is also available at (973) 761-9545.

Please join me in praying for Nidhi, Ayush and the Rana families in this time of great sadness.

Sincerely,

Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D.

President