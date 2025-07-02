Jaguar Track Club Flourishes at USATF NJ Junior Olympics

The Jaguar Track Club delivered an exceptional performance at the USATF New Jersey Association Junior Olympics, held on June 8th at Hub Stine Field in Plainfield. The club celebrated a remarkable number of State Champions and secured numerous top-three placements across various age groups, showcasing the depth of talent within the South Orange-Maplewood-based program.

Jaguar Track Club: State Champions

Jaguar Track Club athletes dominated their events, earning the coveted State Champion title with outstanding performances. These individuals stood atop the podium for New Jersey:

Cole Dean (8 & Under Boys): 400m (1:09.58 – a Season Record (SR))

Avery Harris (9-10 Girls): 1500m (5:29.61)

Caleb Dean (9-10 Boys): 200m (27.53), Long Jump (4.77m – a Meet Record and (SR))

Dakota Riley (11-12 Girls): 400m (1:03.02)

Savannah Forrester (13-14 Girls): 400m (59.32 – a Personal Record (PR)), 800M (2:22.35)

Elijah Osbourne (13-14 Boys): 800m (2:12.18)

Preston Townsend (17-18 Men): 800m (2:07.83 (SR)

Relay State Champions:

9-10 Boys 4x400m Relay: Tahir Grantham, Lance Alcime, Cordell Hayes, Bryce Sims (4:48.40)

13-14 Girls 4x400m Relay: Micah Ajayi, Naomi Akakpo, Savannah Forrester, Malia Wyche (4:13:56)

Podium Power: Top 3 Finishes for the Jaguars

In addition to their State Champions, Jaguar Track Club athletes demonstrated consistent excellence, earning multiple second and third place finishes across a wide range of events:

8 & Under Division

Girls:

Kennedi Farrell: 2nd in 100m (16.64 – PR), 2nd in 400m (1:22.81 – PR)

Ashley Richards: 3rd in 400m (1:22.88)

Boys:

Cole Dean: 2nd in 100m (15.03), 2nd in 200m (29.73 – PR)

Pearson Watkins: 2nd in 800m (3:02.23 – PR)

Philip Watkins: 3rd in 400m (1:13:01 – PR)

9-10 Division

Girls:

Avery Harris: 2nd in 800m (2:49.06)

Boys:

Caleb Dean: 2nd in 400m (1:05:85)

Cordell Hayes: 2nd in 100m (14.09 – PR)

Dylan Greer: 2nd in Long Jump (3.94m)

11-12 Division

● Girls:

Dakota Riley: 3rd in 100m (13.24), 2nd in 200m (26.98)

● Boys:

Alexander Shaw: 2nd in 800m (2:30.79)

13-14 Division

● Girls:

Micah Ajayi: 2nd in 400m (59.72 – PR), 2nd in 800m (2:22.95)

Naomi Akakpo: 3rd in 400m (1:00.21), 3rd in 800m (2:26.17 – PR)

● Boys:

Elijah Osborne Jr.: 3rd in 400m (55.53)

15-16 Division

● Girls:

Chelsea Smith: 3rd in 400m (1:01:46)

● Boys:

Ryan Asiedu: 3rd in 100m (11.98)

Joshua Akakpo: 3rd in 800m (2:03.89 – PR)

17-18 Division (Men)

Robert Constant: 3rd in 400m (50.84 – PR)

Relay Top 3 Finishers:

13-14 Girls 4x100m Relay: 3rd Place – Sydney Smith, Sarah Polanco, Nia Withanachchi, Malia Wyche (52.56)

13-14 Boys 4x400m Relay: 2nd place – Yassen Abdus-Salaam, Elijah Osborne Jr., Blake Waite, Brad Webb (4:02.15)

Upon reflecting on the season thus far, Jaguar Track Founder and Head Coach, Maurice Cooper says, “we’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made this season – both in sprint and distance events. The growth has been clear and measurable, and it’s laying a strong foundation for the next generation of athletes. Huge thanks to the people behind

the scenes and on the front lines: our coaches, supportive families, and above all, the hardworking student-athletes who make it all possible.”

The Jaguar Track Club, dedicated to training young track and field athletes and promoting physical fitness, self-esteem, and discipline, looks forward to building on this success as many of these athletes prepare for the USATF Youth Outdoor National Championships in New York and the AAU National Club Championships in Jacksonville, Fla.