JESPY will Hold its First-Ever Virtual Fall Fundraiser Nov. 12

From JESPY House:

This year has brought many challenges and encouraged the use of the web for online programs, education, services, meetings, and events – all to keep individuals supported and connected. In alignment with this new normal, JESPY is holding its first ever Virtual Fall Fundraiser, Keep on Believin’ in JESPY on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7pm. The fundraiser features JESPY clients and will honor past JESPY Board President Ron Brandt.

Based in South Orange, JESPY House serves 260 adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities, ranging in age from 18-73. Viewed by many as a model program, JESPY’s whole-life program encompasses recreation, athletics, community-based supports, residential options, employment, and activities of daily living with the over-arching goal of helping our clients to become more independent.

Every year, JESPY holds a special event to raise funds for clients, programs, and services. Past events have included successful galas and golf fundraisers. In addition to honoring Ron Brandt, this upcoming online event will provide a look-back at JESPY’s humble beginning 40+ years ago; highlight current and past programming; and include presentations by JESPY Executive Director Audrey Winkler and current Board President Ahadi Bugg-Levine; words from JESPY clients; and a special dance and song performance by JESPY clients.

Online sponsor opportunities at every level are available now. Sponsorship donations can be made via the JESPY web site at jespy.org. All sponsors will be acknowledged on the Sponsor page of the site.

In addition, there will be a Silent Auction and Raffle with a variety of sought-after and unique items. A preview of the items is available now. Online bidding begins October 23rd at 12pm. Bidding ends the night of the event at 10pm. All auction items will go to the highest bidder. Proceeds will support programs and services for JESPY clients.

The pandemic has impacted JESPY’s need for support to continue to provide JESPY clients with the greatly needed services and programs that advance their skills and enhance their independence.

The Fall fundraiser will bring together JESPY’s community of supporters and celebrate JESPY’s rich history and bright future. For more information, to register for the event, bid on items, and to become a sponsor, log on to jespy.org and visit the Event page.