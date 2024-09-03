La Cinémathèque Presents Indie Film Series Set for Montclair and South Orange Starting Sept. 22

From La Cinémathèque:

Quality cinema is returning to Essex County this fall.

New German Cinema will be featured at the Clairidge Theater in Montclair starting September 22 and the Independent World Cinema series begins its second season at The Village@ SOPAC in South Orange on October 20. Both series will be presented by La Cinémathèque, the non-profit dedicated to bringing classic foreign and independent films to local audiences.

Werner Herzog’s masterpiece, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, starring Klaus Kinski, which exemplifies the raw, visionary power of the New German Cinema movement, will be screened twice, on Sunday, September 22 at 2 pm and on Thursday, September 26 at 6 pm at the Clairidge.

Anselm, a documentary about the great German painter Anselm Kiefer, directed by Wim Wenders, will be screened October 20 at 2:30 pm at The Village@ SOPAC in South Orange on October 20.

La Cinémathèque founder Gerard Amsellem, a prominent local educator, filmmaker and artist, will discuss both films and answer audience questions after the screenings.

The New German Cinema series in Montclair also includes director Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s Ali: Fear Eats the Soul on October 6; The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum on November 10; Wim Wender’s Wings of Desire on December 1 and 5 and the film adaption of Gunter Grass’ classic novel of post-war Germany, The Tin Drum, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, on January 12, 2025.

Tori and Lokita, the most recent film from two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and the Mexican film Totem round out the Independent World Cinema series in November and December at The Village@ SOPAC in South Orange.

More information can be found at https://newwaveproductions.org/nwp/category/La+Cinematheque and short videos about the film series are on YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@newwaveproductions8489.