Pollock Properties Group Celebrates June with Food, Community, Arts, and Impact

From Pollock Properties Group:

At Pollock Properties Group, June is a celebration of everything we love most: giving back, sharing the love, and showing up for our community. This month, we invite you to join us for a series of special events—from an extraordinary Open House Food Drive, to SOPAC’s dazzling “Share the Love” Gala, to the impact-packed Pollock Arts Initiative Year-End Report & Matching Campaign. It’s a full-circle month of home, heart, and helping others.

🛍️ OPEN HOUSE + FOOD DRIVE = A NIGHT TO GIVE & EAT!

This Friday, June 13 | 6:00–8:00 PM

713–717 Prospect Street, Maplewood

We’re debuting an absolutely iconic home for sale—and launching it with purpose.

You’re invited to tour this stunning 7-bedroom, 4.5-bath estate—and support a great cause! We’re turning our Friday night Open House into a Food Drive for MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity), our local food pantry network.

Bring a bag of non-perishable food → Enjoy a FREE MEAL from The Sandwicheria, a delicious local gem located just around the corner!

🏡 Property Highlights:

7 Bedrooms, including a first-floor accessory apartment with separate entrance—ideal for guests, in-laws, Airbnb, or a WFH studio

4.5 Bathrooms

3-Car Garage with additional parking

Entertainer’s kitchen with pro-grade appliances and a 9×4-foot Carrara marble island

Original chestnut millwork, 9.5-foot ceilings, French doors, multiple decks and patios

Vaulted primary suite with spa bath, private terrace, and tree-top views

A lush, half-acre lot that feels like a secluded retreat, just minutes from town, schools, and Midtown Direct trains

This one-of-a-kind property blends historic elegance with resort-style living—and it’s the perfect setting for a meaningful evening of giving back.

📍 713–717 Prospect Street, Maplewood

💰 List Price: $1,850,000

👀 Bonus: Keep your eyes on our socials for another amazing listing debuting this week on Essex Road!

🎭 SOPAC CELEBRATES: “SHARE THE LOVE” GALA

This Thursday, June 12 | 6:00 PM – Late

South Orange Performing Arts Center

We are beyond honored to announce that Pollock Properties Group is receiving SOPAC’s 2025 Community Hero Award, in recognition of our deep and ongoing commitment to the people, artists, schools, and organizations that make South Orange and Maplewood such a vibrant place to live and love.

This award means the world to us—because it was made possible by YOU: our clients, neighbors, friends, and supporters.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, community, and celebration, including a live performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love!

🎉 Event Schedule:

6:00 PM – VIP Reception

7:00 PM – Awards Ceremony

9:00 PM – Afterparty

🎟️ Reserve your seats now: sopacnow.org/events/share-the-love

The evening will also honor these outstanding contributors to arts and culture:

Arts Impact Award: PSE&G – for their unwavering support of arts education

Arts Legacy Award: David Stone (posthumously) – for his lifelong dedication to SOPAC’s mission

Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award: Obenewaa Frimpomaa – a talented Millburn High School senior committed to excellence in the arts

Let’s gather together to uplift the arts, honor our community heroes, and SHARE THE LOVE.

🎨 POLLOCK ARTS INITIATIVE (PAI) YEAR-END REPORT + MATCHING CAMPAIGN

Through the Achieve Foundation, the Pollock Arts Initiative (PAI) has spent the 2024–2025 school year funding bold, beautiful arts education projects across South Orange & Maplewood. With your support, we’ve helped unlock creative opportunities for students district-wide.

2024–2025 FUNDING IMPACT RECAP

MUSIC:

🎵 $6,445.00 – Private music lessons for teacher-nominated students

🎵 $3,964.37 – CHS Music Dept. Grant: Instrument mouthpieces

🎵 $7,695.00 – Instrument rentals for students in need

🎵 $900.00 – Music tech camp scholarship

🎵 $541.04 – Supplies for CHS Musical Instrument Repair Club

VISUAL ARTS:

🎨 $2,500.00 – Ceramics Pugmill for CHS Art Department

📸 $1,666.63 – Medium Format Cameras for CHS Photography Grant

📸 $1,675.00 – Photo equipment & classes for selected students

TOTAL FUNDED: $25,387.04

ANNUAL GOAL: $30,000

Every single grant, lesson, and purchase represents a student who felt seen and supported—who had the tools and mentorship to thrive creatively.

💥 NOW THROUGH END OF SCHOOL: DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT

From now through the last day of school, Vanessa & Charlie Pollock will match all donations up to $5,000.

Our goal: Raise an additional $10,000 to ensure we can enter the 2025–2026 school year ready to say YES to every student artist from day one.

💻 Read the full End-of-Year Report and Donate here:

End of School Year Report – Matching Campaign

🏡 PPG RANKED #1 IN SOUTH ORANGE & MAPLEWOOD – AGAIN!

The numbers are in, and once again, Pollock Properties Group is the #1 Real Estate Team in SOMA—and the #11 Team across the entire GSMLS, out of more than 2,000 agents!

Our listings continue to outperform the market thanks to our proven P7 Process—with homes selling for an average of 22% over asking price this year. Whether you’re buying, selling, or simply watching the market, we are grateful for your trust and loyalty.

☀️ SUMMER’S COMING, AND THE MARKET’S STILL HOT

Don’t blink—new listings, events, and market updates are hitting our socials every day. Follow along as we bring new homes to life, spotlight what’s happening in SOMA, and share the data that keeps you informed.

📲 Instagram: @pollockpropertiesgroup

🌐 Website: www.pollockpropertiesgroup.com

IN CLOSING… WE SHARE THIS MONTH WITH YOU

Whether it’s showing up with a bag of groceries, dancing along to Darlene Love, or donating to help a student artist find their voice—you are the heartbeat of everything we do. We’re grateful for you. We hope your June is filled with purpose, connection, and JOY.

With gratitude,

The Entire Team at Pollock Properties Group

