SOPAC In Talks With Potential Movie Theater Tenant

SOPAC is in negotiations with a potential tenant for its movie theater space, according to South Orange Village Council Member Steve Schnall, who is on the SOPAC Board of Governors.

The town has been without a movie theater since March 30, when Cinema Lab closed The Village Cinemas after four years, leaving a note on the door saying that despite its best efforts “various challenges have made it impossible to sustain the operation.”

Responding to a question from resident Derek Jackson about the future of the movie theater during public comment at the Village Council’s Oct. 13 meeting, Schnall, the Council’s liaison to SOPAC, said that since Cinema Lab left, the SOPAC has been trying to find another movie operator to replace it.

“So, we do have somebody in mind,” Schnall said, “and we are working with and negotiating with them, to try to have them, hopefully, come on and be successful.”

Schnall said that was all he could say at this time.

“It’s in negotiation. We all have our fingers crossed. The sooner the better. You know, it always happens with these things: You hope it’s ready for the summer movies, then you hope it’s ready for September. Now we’re hoping for the holiday season,” he said. “But we all really do hope that the movies will be coming back soon.”

RELATED: SOPAC Looks for New Movie Theater Operator After Cinema Lab Closes