South Mountain YMCA Working With School District to Provide Uninterrupted Child Care During Transition to Hybrid Learning

From the South Mountain YMCA:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Mountain YMCA thanks members of the community for their patience and understanding as we address the recent South Orange-Maplewood School District communication announcing the delay of the hybrid plan for grades 3-5. We know that this poses difficult decisions for many, and we continue to work collaboratively with the district to minimize as much disruption to families as possible.

We have immediately started the process of ensuring that current families will have care over the next weeks until their hybrid program opens and their new Y program needs are realized.

We are working diligently to provide an alternative option for the preschool families from Montrose.

The South Mountain YMCA has a long history of working in unison with the school district and community groups to meet the needs of families. In this past year of unprecedented challenges, this collaboration has been more important than ever. One of the most recent ways we’ve been able to support parents is by teaming up with the Achieve Foundation, Parenting Center, and SOMA School District to provide full financial support to families most in need of child care.

We continue to be a safe place for kids to thrive outside of school through our child care programs, unique summer camps, and both virtual and in-person arts enrichment and sports programs.

We’ve remained steadfast in serving our neighbors during this pandemic with our youth-centered activities, food box distribution, blood drives, health and wellness programming and virtual offerings.

The Y is here to support our teachers, administrators and parents who are working hard everyday to provide the best educational experience under ever-changing circumstances. We all play an important role inthe education and development of children, and we’ll continue to work with the schools and parents to provide a quality program for all in the community.

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its seven branches in East Orange,Livingston, Maplewood, Hackensack, Hardyston, Stillwater and Wayne are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2.8 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.