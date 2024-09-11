South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village To Host First Beer Fest Saturday, Sept. 14

From South Orange Downtown:

Celebrate the end of summer with a toast at the inaugural South Orange Downtown Beer Fest! This can’t-miss event, taking place on September 14, 2024, from 2-6 PM at the Sloan Street Parking Lot, promises an unforgettable afternoon filled with the finest brews, delectable food, and lively entertainment exclusively for those 21 and older. Proceeds from Beer Fest will benefit South Orange Downtown, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting local businesses and enhancing the community through events, beautification initiatives, and advocacy. By attending, you’re enjoying great brews while contributing to the betterment of downtown.

Presale tickets are available at southorangedowntown.org/beer-fest. General Admission is $45 and includes event access, a tasting glass, and unlimited beer tastings. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $50. For those who prefer not to drink, a designated driver ticket is also available.

Beer Fest will highlight the best of New Jersey’s craft beer scene, featuring 21 breweries with up to 60 unique brews. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy a diverse lineup, including Autodidact Beer, Bradley Brew Project, Bull N Bear Brewery, Carton Brewing, Climax Brewing Company, Cypress Brewing, Departed Soles Brewing, Diamond Spring Brewing Co, Double Tap Brewing, Four City Brewing Co, Gaslight Brewery, Ghost Hawk Brewing Co, Glenbrook Brewery, Icarus Brewing, Jersey Cyclone Brewing Co, Montclair Brewery, Seven Tribesmen Brewery, Twin Elephant Brewing Company, United Brewing Company, Varitage Brew Works, and Yale Terrace Brewery.

To complement the brews, a curated selection of local food vendors will be selling food including Jackie and Sons, JuiceHub, Jus’ Tacos, Medusa Greek Street Food, Miti Miti, Pandang, Soma Sweets, South Orange Wheelhouse, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, Tito’s Burritos and Wings, and Walia Ethiopian Restaurant.

Attendees can also explore a variety of unique retailers and activity-based businesses, including Air Aerial Fitness, The Botanica Boutique, Dailygreatness, GameChanger Fitness, Grà Lifestyle, JavaFlo Aesthetics, Noble Hungers Culinary Bookstore, Chow Town Food Tours and The Player Agency. CannaBoy Treehouse will host a free cooling lounge with TV’s to watch college football, while other games and activities will be available throughout the day. Adding to the festive atmosphere, DJ Lou Smith will keep the energy high with a dynamic mix of music, setting the perfect backdrop for a day of beer tasting and socializing.