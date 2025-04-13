Sensory-Friendly Morning is Coming to Turtle Back Zoo on April 26

West Orange, New Jersey – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced this week that Essex County Turtle Back Zoo will host a Sensory-Friendly Morning on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Sensory-Friendly Morning, held in collaboration with Assembly members Carmen Morales and Mike Venezia and State Senator Britnee Timberlake along with the Partnership for Children of Essex, provides a welcoming environment for children with sensory sensitivities to explore and engage with the natural world in a comfortable and supportive setting.

“Bring your family for a fun-filled morning at Turtle Back Zoo and let your little ones experience the natural world around them,” DiVincenzo was quoted as saying in a news release. “This is a great activity for young explorers who are curious about their surroundings and enjoy interacting with animals as they discover the world around them.”

The Sensory-Friendly Morning will feature a modified zoo experience with limited capacity and muted attractions. No music will be played at the carousel and the miniature train will operate without blowing its whistle. There will be activity tables situated around the zoo grounds with tactile bio-facts for touch stimulation and community groups will have information tables set up in the picnic area. The gift shop and Savanna Café will open early. A limited number of KultureCity Sensory Bags will be available for guests.

Admission is $10 per person. Advanced ticket registration is required. To register, visit the zoo’s website.

Turtle Back Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $19 for visitors ages 13 and older, $17 for children ages 2 to 12 years and seniors ages 62 and older, and free for children younger than 2 years.

