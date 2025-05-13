South Orange Endorses 4th Round 10-Year Affordable Housing Plan

Affirming its commitment to fulfilling its affordable housing obligations for the next 10 years, the South Orange Village Council endorsed the Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan for submission to the state, complying early with the state’s June deadline.

“I am super jazzed by this plan,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. “We were the first in the state of New Jersey to submit our plan. We have been well ahead of every deadline. To put this in a little bit more context, we have dozens of municipalities trying to extend this deadline even further out, kicking cans. We have municipalities all over New Jersey fighting their obligations.”

Collum added that providing affordable housing is not only mandated by the state but is the right thing to do, especially considering the housing crisis in New Jersey and throughout the country.

“So I think we have a lot to be proud of,” Collum said. “…And more importantly, we live our values. If you believe housing is a right and we have to contribute to [improve] the deficit in the state and the national housing crisis, look no further than South Orange as a town that cares deeply about this topic and will do our part as a larger part of a state to help meet the needs that we have.”

Some towns try to satisfy their obligations by using zoning as a mechanism to “put overlays over things that will never get developed, she said.

“As many of you know, I don’t like ‘voodoo zoning’,” Collum said. “Look at, for example, Orange Lawn Tennis Club, at one point, was used by South Orange as an example of where there would be a lot of density and affordable housing units. South Orange had also previously used the quarry as a place to say this is where we’re going to put our affordable housing obligations. And we know how that turned out. There are million dollar town homes there.”

The township’s 2025-2035 obligation is 163 affordable housing units, which South Orange achieved through its 20% inclusionary ordinance and with projects with 100% affordable housing like the one on Third Street.

“So zoning, for me, is very secondary to us proactively building and constructing housing, which everything within our third round and gap period was approved shovels in the ground or are getting in the ground,” she said. “And in this instance, the sites are approved and they will be built so we’re not just talking about zoning.”

Collum told the council and the public that because of the construction projects in the works, the Village will complete its obligation in the next three years and will be able to move on to rehabilitation of existing properties and considering additional affordable housing for the “missing middle” (those who don’t qualify for low-income housing but can’t afford the high end).

“So we can begin looking at developing units in partnership with developers for people at 60% or 80% AMI [area median income], we can start looking at providing preferences to teachers who work in our school district, to municipal employees who work for South Orange, for residents who live in South Orange, if you look at the towns that are exempt from perspective need obligations, they all have some sort of residency preference, or they provide some type of preference unique to their communities,” she said. “And I think that’s what’s going to be exciting as we kind of go down the road and think about future development and how we have a greater variety beyond just our statutory requirements.”

You can review the entire 206-page plan, which includes appendixes, here.

The resolution is below.

Download (PDF, 416KB)