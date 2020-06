From South Orange Village Trustee Summer Jones via Facebook:

Hey South Orange Community! We have posted the guidelines for the opening of the Peter S. Connor Memorial Pool on Monday, July 6, 2020.

In order to ensure the safety of the community, we have modified some of the policies and timeframes this year to meet social distancing guidelines outlined by the Governor.

To find the complete guidelines [and find out how to sign up], please visit: http:// www.southorange.org/753/ COVID-19-Pool-Updates.