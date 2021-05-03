South Orange Reports 927 COVID-19 Cases to Date; NJ Plans to Ease Pandemic Restrictions

From the township of South Orange:

As of 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, 13,336 South Orange residents have received access to COVID–19 testing and of that number, 927 tests have returned positive. Based on the last ten days, we are averaging 1.7 cases a day in South Orange. To date, ten members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please keep their families in your prayers.

Local testing sites are available here.

Local Updates

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all residents ages 16 and up. Residents should go to southorangecovid19.com to learn about where to get vaccinated. Those wishing to visit a county site may do so at www.essexcovid.org.

State Updates

Governor Murphy announced today the easing of restrictions, including a removal of all percentage capacity limits for indoor and outdoor businesses, a lifting of the prohibition on indoor bar seating, and an end to the outdoor gathering limit. As detailed below, some changes will take effect on Friday, May 7, with others taking effect on Wednesday, May 19, in coordination with both New York and Connecticut.

The following changes will take place on Friday, May 7:

Outdoor gatherings limit – The limit will increase to 500 persons, up from 200.

– The limit will increase to 500 persons, up from 200. Large venue outdoor capacity – The maximum capacity allowed will increase to 50% for venues with 1,000 fixed seats or more, as long as six feet of distance is maintained, up from 30% capacity for venues with a 2,500 fixed seating capacity.

– The maximum capacity allowed will increase to 50% for venues with 1,000 fixed seats or more, as long as six feet of distance is maintained, up from 30% capacity for venues with a 2,500 fixed seating capacity. Increase in maximum capacity for certain indoor activities – Currently, indoor catered events are limited to 35% of the capacity of the room in which they are held, up to 150 persons. The capacity limit for those events, including proms, will be raised to 50%, up to a maximum of 250 individuals. The capacity limit for indoor political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances will also increase accordingly.

Currently, indoor catered events are limited to 35% of the capacity of the room in which they are held, up to 150 persons. The capacity limit for those events, including proms, will be raised to 50%, up to a maximum of 250 individuals. The capacity limit for indoor political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances will also increase accordingly. Dance floors at private catered events – Dance floors would be permitted to open at such events, with masking and social distancing requirements in place. Dance floors would remain closed at bars and other related businesses, such as nightclubs.

– Dance floors would be permitted to open at such events, with masking and social distancing requirements in place. Dance floors would remain closed at bars and other related businesses, such as nightclubs. Permit carnivals and fairs to operate at the amusement business capacity – Currently, these events may be treated like a gathering, and thus subject to more restrictive limits. Carnivals and fairs may now operate at the same capacity as large outdoor amusements.

– Currently, these events may be treated like a gathering, and thus subject to more restrictive limits. Carnivals and fairs may now operate at the same capacity as large outdoor amusements. Bar seating – The prohibition on indoor bar seating will be lifted, with final guidance on necessary safeguards, such as spacing and the use of plexiglass, to follow from the New Jersey Department of Health.

– The prohibition on indoor bar seating will be lifted, with final guidance on necessary safeguards, such as spacing and the use of plexiglass, to follow from the New Jersey Department of Health. Buffets – The restriction on self-service food, like buffets, at restaurants, would be lifted, but individuals will still be required to remain seated while eating and drinking.

Barring an unexpected uptick in COVID-19 numbers, the following changes will go into effect on Wednesday, May 19, largely in line with actions taking place in the neighboring states of New York and Connecticut: