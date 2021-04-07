South Orange Spring Cleanup Runs through April 17; Container Day is April 10

From the South Orange Weekly Digest:

Spring Cleanup will be from Monday, April 5, through Monday, April 17.

During Spring Cleanup, residents are welcome to place leaves, yard debris and branches curbside for collection. Yard debris and leaves must be in brown, biodegradable paper bags. Branches can be a maximum of four inches in diameter and bundled. The Department of Public Works will not pick up raked leaves, material in plastic bags, or grass clippings as part of this program.

Container Day will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 8 AM – 1:30 PM. South Orange residents may drop off large bulk household items at this event.

Appointments are required. Please register here.

Exclusions: electronics, hazardous waste, and construction material Commercial vehicles are not permitted to enter the facility (no Uhauls, Home Depot vehicles etc.)