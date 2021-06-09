South Orange Village Announces Extended Evening Hours on Mondays

From the South Orange Village Administration Department:

South Orange Village announced today their Summer Hours beginning the first week of June and running through Labor Day, including extended evening hours on Mondays. Specific hours for those departments affected are listed below.

The late hours on Monday evenings are a pilot program being launched in response to resident requests. “We’ve heard our residents ask for late hours to pay taxes and utility bills in person, drop off permit applications and receive information on everything from permitting and voting to container days and trash pickup. It is our hope that this program will prove to better serve the needs and lifestyles of our residents,” stated Village President Sheena Collum.

South Orange residents can direct any questions or comments about this program Deputy Administrator Julie Doran at mailto:so@southorange.org or 973.378.7715 ext. 7723.

Visit southorange.org for departmental contact information.

Specific Hours for Departments:

Municipal Offices and Recreation Department:

Monday 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Department of Public Works:

Office: Monday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 (4:00 – 7:00 p.m., DWP Office will be working out of Municipal Offices for in-person visits and available by phone at

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Police Records:

Monday 9:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.