Traffic Alert: Rahway River Bridge Repairs at W. South Orange Ave Next 6 Weeks

From Essex County via the Township of South Orange Village:

Traffic Alert – W So Orange Ave

Essex County has announced emergency bridge repairs on West South Orange Avenue, near 1 SOPAC Way, beginning on or about Monday December 13. Traffic is expected to be severely impacted.

Emergency repairs to the bridge spanning the east branch of Rahway River will take place. Construction crews and traffic directors will attempt to keep one lane open in both directions. However, the roadway will be subject to partial or full closures as needed, with Third Street and Montrose Avenue utilized as detour routes.

The project is expected to take 6 weeks to complete.

We ask commuters and residents to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

For updates visit southorange.org.

