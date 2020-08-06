Tropical Storm Update: PSE&G Lists Who May Not Have Power This Weekend

From South Orange Emergency Alert System:

Yesterday, Tropical Storm Isaias left 1,372 residences and businesses in South Orange, out of a possible 7,043, without power. As of 1:00pm, PSE&G has restored power to over 700 customers.

PSE&G is currently prioritizing the Lenox Ave circuit and expects to have 667 customers back by tonight. More updates will be provided regarding those customers when available.

Attached is the list of customers that will likely go into this weekend without power. These residences if necessary, should consider alternatives if they are unable to stay at home.

PSE&G has set up comfort stations where customers can get free water and ice. Please click here for a list of stations that are open.

Download (PDF, 87KB)