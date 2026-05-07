Where Do We Go From Here? Conversations on Race Returns on May 12 to Tackle History, Truth and Justice

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

In a time marked by rising political polarization and the rapid spread of misinformation, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is calling on the community to look backward in order to move forward. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring question regarding the future of democracy, this year’s Conversations on Race will ask: Where do we go from here – and why does it matter now?

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites all residents to this essential annual event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Seton Hall University’s Bethany Hall in South Orange, NJ. For nearly two decades, this forum has served as a cornerstone for dialogue, learning, and action on racial equity and integration.

This year’s program will delve into how historical cycles – from slavery and Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Movement – continue to shape our present social and political landscape. The discussion will explore how communities can effectively respond to contemporary challenges, including systemic racism and the influence of social media on our collective understanding of truth.

The event features a distinguished panel of experts who bring deep experience in law, policy, and education:

Jean-Pierre Brutus: Senior Counsel in the Economic Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and Convener of the New Jersey Reparations Council. A graduate of Georgetown and Northwestern, he is a leading voice in reparations advocacy and narrative building for social movements.

Robert Pallitto, Ph.D., J.D.: Professor of Political Science at Seton Hall University. A former public interest trial lawyer and political theorist, Dr. Pallitto has published extensively on constitutional law, human rights, and privacy.

Tariq Raheem: An impactful educator and school leader in Irvington, N.J., renowned for launching the AP African American Studies course. He is a proponent of inclusive history and the author of Lessons From My Father , a resource for teaching pivotal life skills to underserved learners.

Caroline Smith, Director of Programs for the Andrew Goodman Foundation, will moderate the panel discussion. Small group facilitated conversations will follow.

“Talking about race is essential to understanding one another and building relationships across racial and cultural divides,” said Nancy Gagnier, executive director of The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. “As we face new forms of resistance to equity, these discussions are more urgent than ever. We must understand our history to defend our future.”

The evening will conclude with a call to action, offering participants practical strategies to stay engaged—ranging from local advocacy and community dialogue to everyday acts that defend inclusion and justice.

Event Details

When: May 12, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Seton Hall University’s Bethany Hall, South Orange, NJ

Cost: Free to the public

RSVP: Requested at https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/conversations_on_race_2026

Parking is available on the Seton Hall University campus. Join us to help shape the next chapter of equity in our community.