Book a Roomette! Transit Geeks of SOMA, Amtrak Has Some Specials

Since Maplewood and South Orange are “train towns”, with many residents utilizing train service (much to their chagrin regarding NJ Transit), Village Green thought our readership might be interested in this most recent press release that landed in our email via Amtrak:

Double the Fun with a Plus One in a Roomette via Amtrak’s ‘Twice as Nice’ Sale

For a limited time, you can elevate your Amtrak experience by bringing your favorite travel companion for free when you book a Roomette.

Perks of a private Roomette: You’ll have two comfortable seats that transform into upper and lower beds by night. Enjoy First Class amenities, like newly upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, complimentary onboard meals, lounge access at major stations and priority boarding. A dedicated attendant helps with luggage, turndown and room service.

Both you and your companion of choice must travel on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. Roomettes are limited and restrictions apply.

Don’t wait too long: Book by Dec. 19 for travel from Jan. 4 – Mar. 31, 2026. Discount code C125 must be used to apply for promotion. Terms & Conditions apply.

Why Choose Rail? From scenic Long Distance journeys to short regional trips or anything in between, Amtrak offers a comfortable and convenient way to travel. Travelers booking during the sale can take advantage of Amtrak’s spacious Coach accommodations, which feature wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats, and picturesque windows to see some of the best views this country has to offer without being stuck in traffic.

Earn More and Make Your Trip More Valuable: Joining Amtrak Guest Rewards is free, and upon enrollment, members can immediately start earning points toward Amtrak reward travel and other exciting redemption options. Members earn points on every dollar spent on Amtrak travel, plus bonuses for Business Class travel and Acela First Class travel. Members can book reward travel to experience Amtrak Across America with popular city pairs available for as few as 400 points. Join today.

About Amtrak