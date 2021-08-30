COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth OrangeUncategorized

August 30: Essex County Reports 89,669 (+35) Cases of COVID-19, 2,766 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the August 30, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 948,858 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Cougar Football Opens at Home on Thursday, 9/2...

Yes, South Orange-Maplewood, Lunch Will Be at School...

District Outlines COVID Testing Protocols for South Orange-Maplewood...

South Orange Couple Hits the Road in a...

Collum: Village Hall Restaurant, Brew Pub Likely Opening...

New Store ‘my CBD Organics’ To Open in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE