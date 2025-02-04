BusinessSouth OrangeTownsUncategorized

Bakes by Izzy Enjoys Sweet Grand Opening in Downtown South Orange

written by Laura Griffin
Serving cookies ’n’ cream flavored popcorn, brownies and non-alcoholic mimosas from Botanica Boutique, Emily Marsac officially opened her small batch bakery, Bakes by Izzy, in South Orange on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Once a yoga teacher, Marsac started baking cakes and other sweet treats at home during the pandemic, and the business took off —  finally getting too big for her own kitchen, so she decided to open up shop on South Orange Avenue.

“It was just taking over. So it was time to get more space,” said Marsac, who bakes each cake to order by scratch.

Emily Marsac, owner and baker at Bakes by Izzy. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

Family, friends, other downtown business owners and members of the Village Council and South Orange Downtown joined Marsac for the ribbon cutting of the newest storefront in South Orange.

“I love our downtown shops, especially love our newest, Bakes by Izzy,” said Council member Karen Hilton. “We’re really, really, really happy. Who doesn’t need more cakes, right? All of us do. So welcome, Emily.”

Emily Marsac (with scissors), next to Council Member Karen Hilton, cuts the ribbon on her new small batch bakery. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

If Marsac is doing all the baking, one might wonder “Who’s Izzy?”

Well, according to Marsac’s story on her website and social media,  “Bakes by Izzy is an homage to my maiden name, Isovitsch. A nickname for my long gone grandfather and uncles fashioned of the same mold. (Let’s be real, sometimes Isovitsch is just too much to say.)”

Marsac goes on to say that it was those men and her grandmother’s “intense cooking baking, that taught me not just the love of all things sweet, but also how those moments of sweetness have the power to transport us.”

Marsac, moved into the space in the fall and soft opened the store, which is now open three days a week — Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Resident Jennifer Lublin showed up to support her friend and former yoga teacher, and said Marsac’s cakes and cupcakes are as delicious as they are beautiful. “She’s really amazing,” she said.

The front window of Bakes by Izzy looking out to South Orange Avenue. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

