Columbia High School Names Class of 2026 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

At Columbia High School, the announcement of valedictorian and salutatorian carries a certain stillness. It is a moment that reflects not only achievement but the accumulation of years spent learning, questioning and growing within a community that leaves a lasting imprint.

This year, that distinction belongs to Sophia Kahn, named valedictorian, and Lola Karp-Foster, named salutatorian. Their paths have unfolded in different directions, yet both will arrive at their Class of 2026 graduation ceremony with a clear sense of purpose and a deep connection to the experiences at Columbia that shaped them.

Kahn will attend the University of Pennsylvania, where she plans to double major in political science and Spanish. Her academic interests have been shaped by a sustained engagement with history, literature, and current events, along with a steady curiosity about the world beyond the classroom.

“I’m very grateful and proud of the work I’ve put in,” Kahn reflected. “Columbia High School is what you make of it, and I’ve been really lucky to have teachers who helped shape that experience for me.”

That experience extended into spaces where ideas were tested and perspectives expanded. In her AP U.S. Government course, Kahn encountered a range of viewpoints through visiting speakers representing different political affiliations, an experience that left a lasting impression.

“I had the opportunity to learn from viewpoints I hadn’t really heard before,” she said. “That kind of exposure really prepares you for what comes next.”

Her work as managing editor of The Columbian, along with her involvement in student organizations and tutoring programs, reflects a commitment to both communication and community. She describes her time at Columbia with a sense of appreciation, aware that it is nearing its close.

Kahn’s academic path has also extended beyond the classroom. As a junior, she was among a limited number of 32 students statewide for the New Jersey Scholars Program, a highly selective five-week residential experience at the Lawrenceville School. There, she engaged in interdisciplinary, college-level study focused on “Wartime Cultures: Knowledge and Art in Conflict and the Aftermath,” further deepening her interest in history, politics, and global perspectives.

“I’ll miss my time here,” Kahn said. “But I’m excited for what comes next.”

Karp-Foster’s academic path has taken shape through a different lens, grounded in science, inquiry, and the pursuit of emerging technologies. She plans to study biomedical engineering, with a long-term goal of conducting research in neural implants and therapeutic technologies.

Her interest in the field deepened through coursework, particularly AP Physics C, where she began to see science less as theory and more as application.

“That class really shifted my thinking toward engineering,” she explained. “I became more interested in how you can use science to create solutions.”

That shift has already translated into advanced opportunities. Last summer, Karp-Foster was accepted into the Secondary Student Training Program at the University of Iowa. This highly selective program admits roughly 1% of applicants from a national and international pool. She was one of 35 students selected and received a partial scholarship to attend.

There, she was placed in a neuroscience and pharmacology lab, where she conducted hands-on research aligned with her interest in neural engineering. The experience brought her ambitions into sharper focus, reinforcing a path she intends to continue through graduate study.

“I’m planning on going to graduate school and working toward a Ph.D.,” Karp-Foster said.

Alongside her scientific pursuits, Karp-Foster has developed a body of work that reflects an uncommon intersection of disciplines. Through mathematical crochet, she applies principles from calculus and topology to create complex three-dimensional forms, blending precision with creativity in ways that mirror her academic interests.

“I used to rely on patterns,” she said. “Now I understand the math behind it so that I can create shapes on my own.”

Both students arrived at Columbia by their own choice, drawn to the scale, diversity, and possibilities of the public education environment in Maplewood and South Orange. In reflecting on that decision, each pointed to a sense of belonging that developed over time.

“I wanted the experience of being in a larger public school and feeling part of my local community,” Kahn emphasized.

Karp-Foster described a similar transition, one that allowed her to grow not only academically, but also socially. “I was looking for that social aspect and the opportunities here,” she said.

At its core, Columbia gives students the support they need to succeed and the freedom to decide what success means to them, said Principal Frank Sanchez, and these students help build a school community that values inclusion, thinking for yourself, and growing every day.

“We began formally recognizing a valedictorian and salutatorian to ensure that sustained academic achievement is seen and valued,” Sanchez said about the distinction. “Sophia and Lola have earned that distinction through years of focused, intentional work, and we are proud to celebrate them both now and again at graduation. They have set a strong example for future learners at CHS.”

As graduation approaches, being named valedictorian and salutatorian marks an important moment, but not the end of the story. For Sophia Kahn and Lola Karp-Foster, it reflects years of hard work and what they are ready to take on next.