Maplewood to Celebrate the Life of Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul October 27 & 28

From the Maplewood Police Department:

[Editor’s note: Read more about Chief Jimmy DeVaul here and here.]

Expect Heavy Traffic Delays in Maplewood on Thursday, October 27th and Friday October 28th.

Maplewood will be celebrating the life of Chief Jimmy DeVaul on Thursday and Friday this week.

Memorial Visitation for Chief DeVaul will be Thursday, October 27 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Jacob A Holle Funeral Home located at 2122 Millburn Avenue. On Thursday, October 27th, Millburn Avenue will be closed between Springfield Avenue and Valley Street from 2:00pm to 9:00pm and there will be no access from any side streets. Signs for parking will be posted on Overlook Terrace, Manley Terrace, Northview Terrace, and Melman Terrace the night before in order to provide parking for those wishing to pay their respects.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 28 at approximately 11:30am at Town Hall. Town Hall will be closed to the public from 10:30am to 2:00pm on Friday. Residents will be welcomed to observe the procession on the sidewalk of Valley St between Millburn Avenue and Oakview Avenue, or attend the ceremony at Town Hall on the North Field of Memorial Park. The procession will travel north on Valley Street, being met by Essex and Bergen County Pipes and Drums at Baker Street and Valley Street, and proceeding to the front steps of Town Hall. During the procession, Valley Street will be closed between Millburn Avenue and Parker Avenue. Once the procession has arrived at Town Hall, the closure will be condensed to Valley Street between Baker and Oakland Road, with a soft closure at Parker Avenue and Valley Street. Temporary and electronic signage will be used to direct drivers.

Recommended parking for those wishing to attend the Ceremony:

Oakland Rd from Valley to Oakland Terr

North Crescent and South Crescent

Courter Ave

Oakview Ave from Prospect to Oakland

Burnett Terr from Prospect to Oakland

Madison Ave from Prospect to Burnett Terr

Plymouth Ave

Lincoln Pl

Kensington Terr

North Terr

Following the memorial service, there will be a procession to several locations in Maplewood significant to Chief DeVaul which will involve temporary road closures.