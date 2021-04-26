New Lumie Salon Product Line Simplifies Hair Care Routines

From Lumie Salon

Award-winning haircare artist Kosia Asiamah, founder of Lumie Salon in South Orange, NJ, has introduced Lumie Hair Care, an easy-to-use product line that gives users healthy, gorgeous hair with a minimum of effort.

Beautiful hair is very important to the African-born and New York-savvy Kosia, who developed the new line as a trusted staple for all hair types. Whatever your hair’s texture, thickness, growth pattern, or treatment, Lumie Hair Care prioritizes scalp health and hair integrity while creating the desired look.

Kosia has listened to her clients—their hair goals, struggles and triumphs—for more than 20 years, dedicating her expertise to finding attainable solutions for home use. “Between salon visits, everyone needs simple routines with real results,” she points out. “Lumie Hair Care helps you spend less time on the process and more time enjoying the benefits.”

Along with washing away impurities, Lumie shampoos and conditioners nourish, repair, and hydrate all hair types. Infused with lightweight, natural ingredients, the products are effective but don’t weigh hair down or leave a sticky residue.

Lumie Salon stylists have also wowed clients by pairing a signature Curly Cut with the Definitive Curls Styling Cream. The result is light coils that hold and shine long after leaving the salon. Other products in the line include Strengthening Shampoo & Conditioner, Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner, Leave-in Conditioning Spray, and a Clay Styling Cream.

For more information on the Lumie Hair Care Line, contact:

Kosia Asiamah

Creative Director

info@lumiesalon.com

973-327-9555

Lumie Salon is the passion and lifelong dream of Ghana native Kosia Asiamah. With over 20 years of experience as one of New York City’s most sought-after hairstylists, Kosia’s commitment to the beauty industry extends to her work as a product developer and educator, empowering stylists with new and effective trends and techniques.