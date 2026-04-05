South Orange Seeks Public Input on Community Energy Plan at April 16 Meeting

From South Orange Village:

The Village of South Orange is inviting residents, business owners and community stakeholders to participate in an upcoming Community Energy Plan stakeholder engagement meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held at The Baird Community Center (5 Mead Street, Stage and Screen Room, 3rd Floor) and will focus on gathering public input on South Orange’s draft Community Energy Plan.

The plan is being developed through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJ-BPU) Community Energy Plan Grant (CEPG) program, which supports municipalities in creating local energy strategies aligned with the state’s Energy Master Plan. South Orange was awarded funding through NJ-BPU and Sustainable Jersey to develop a roadmap aimed at improving sustainability across key areas such as transportation, energy efficiency, and environmental impact. Village officials are seeking community feedback to help shape the final version of the plan and ensure it reflects local priorities and concerns. All community members are encouraged to attend and share their perspectives.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m

7 p.m Location: The Baird Center, 5 Mead St, Stage and Screen Room, 3rd Floor

Residents who are unable to attend the meeting are still encouraged to participate by submitting feedback via email. Comments and suggestions regarding sustainable strategies can be sent to Walter Clarke at [email protected] with the subject heading “Community Energy Plan”. A copy of the presentation will also be made available online following the meeting to allow for additional public review and comment.