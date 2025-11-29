Watershed Literary Events Brings Three Poetry ‘Citizens’ to the South Orange Skate House Dec. 7

From the South Orange Village website:

Watershed Literary Events will pay tribute to three great poetry “citizens” who for years have contributed their time and energies to the advancement of poetry and the written word. Adele Kenny, Paul Rabinowitz, and Frank Rubino will read from their work on Sunday, December 7, at 3 pm. The event takes place at The Skate House in South Orange, located at the intersection of Mead Street and Meadowbrook Lane. Watershed is sponsored by the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and the Meadowland Park Conservancy in South Orange. The event is free and open to the public.

Adele Kenny, a former creative writing professor, is founding director of the Carriage House Poetry Series and poetry editor of Tiferet Journal. She has read her work internationally and has twice been a Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival poet. Kenny is the author of 26 books and chapbooks, including Where Eternity is Learned, published in 2025. Her 2015 collection, A Lightness, a Thirst or Nothing at All was a Paterson Poetry Prize Finalist. She has received poetry fellowships from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts; won 1st place in the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award and the Merit Book Award; and received a Merton Poetry of the Sacred Award and Kean University’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Her poems, reviews, and articles have been published widely in the U.S. and abroad.

Paul Rabinowitz is the founder of ARTS By The People. He has authored both prose and poetry books, including The Clay Urn; Limited Light; truth, love and the lines in between; Grand Street, Revisited; Syncopated Rhythms, and Confluence, a forthcoming novel. Rabinowitz’s work has appeared in The Sun, New World Writing, Arcturus-Chicago Review of Books, Evening Street Press, The Montreal Review, Stone Poetry Quarterly, and elsewhere. He was a featured artist in Nailed Magazine in 2020, Mud Season Review in 2022, Apricity Press in 2023, Rappahannock Review in 2024, and The Woven Tale Press in 2025. His writing inspired films shown at Best Experimental Short at Cannes, Venice Independent Film Festival, and Paris Film Festival. In 2026, Rabinowitz’ written and visual work will be featured in the exhibition TWINING at Canal Studios, Lambertville, New Jersey.

Frank Rubino is the author of the poetry collection Frank’s Lunch Service (Lithic Press, 2025). He co-hosts a poetry workshop and readings at The Red Wheelbarrow Poets in Rutherford, New Jersey, where he serves on the board and co-edits the community’s yearly journal. Rubino’s poems have been published in The Platform Review, Thimble, Chaleur, The Aesthetic Apostle, and DMQ Review, among others, and he was the featured poet in The Red Wheelbarrow’s 2021 annual journal. Rubino was raised in Nutley, NJ, and graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he focused on installation art. He later returned to SVA for a master’s degree in computer art; today he works in technology as a cloud architect. He lives in NJ with his wife, child, and cats.

